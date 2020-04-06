Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Banner worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 49,224 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Banner by 411.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Banner by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

