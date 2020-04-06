Bankhaus Lampe Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €120.00 Price Target

Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.89 ($116.15).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €90.80 ($105.58) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

