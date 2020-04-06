Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 82,125 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $22,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,733.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,356,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,031,000 after buying an additional 2,674,978 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.