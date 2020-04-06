Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Badger Meter by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Badger Meter by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

