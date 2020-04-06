Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 587 ($7.72).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 357.80 ($4.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 413.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 536.96. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

In other news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

