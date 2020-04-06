Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 587 ($7.72).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 357.80 ($4.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 413.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 536.96. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a one year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($41,962.64). Also, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

