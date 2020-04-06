Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

