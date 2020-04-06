Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.17.
Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
