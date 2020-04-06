Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,344,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

