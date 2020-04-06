Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.16.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,880 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,747,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

