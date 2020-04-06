Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.60.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

In related news, SVP Terrell E. Bishop sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $429,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,375 shares of company stock valued at $431,447. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

