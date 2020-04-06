ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $10.54 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.
About ATS Automation Tooling Systems
Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.