ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $10.54 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.