Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atomera from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $59.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Atomera has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 84.04% and a negative net margin of 2,495.31%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atomera will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atomera news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $28,965.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atomera stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Atomera worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

