Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlanticus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Atlanticus worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

