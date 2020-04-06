Athene (NYSE:ATH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athene from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.91.

NYSE ATH opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Athene will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

