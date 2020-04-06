Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atento presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

ATTO opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atento will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

