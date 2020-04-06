Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285,252 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

