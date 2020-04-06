Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. Ashford has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $57.84.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

