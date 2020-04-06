Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $3.11 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.