Arrow Global Group’s (ARW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARW. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 269.43 ($3.54).

LON ARW opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.18) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Arrow Global Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04).

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

