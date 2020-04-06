Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARW. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 269.43 ($3.54).

Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28. Arrow Global Group has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The company has a market cap of $158.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.93.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

