ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

ARR stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 70.73%. Equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer acquired 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,226.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $194,015. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

