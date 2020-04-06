Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $625.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 5,547,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,935,000 after buying an additional 175,946 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 603,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $8,174,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $7,588,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.