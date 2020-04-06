Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Coal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Arch Coal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arch Coal by 577.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Coal by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 84,070 shares during the period.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

