ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.70.

ARCB stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $429.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in ArcBest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

