Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARAV. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aravive from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aravive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 13.73. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $9,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aravive by 463,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

