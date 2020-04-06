Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APVO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.61. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

