Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on APVO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.
NASDAQ APVO opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.61. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.
