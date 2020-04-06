Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLT. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,558,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

