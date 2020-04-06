Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

