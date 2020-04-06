Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.13%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 90.40%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

