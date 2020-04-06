AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AU. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 581,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 389,531 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 683,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 382,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,117,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $4,285,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.