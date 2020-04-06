Analyzing Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) & Its Rivals

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) is one of 606 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Turning Point Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics N/A -$72.13 million -13.76 Turning Point Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $268.38 million 0.17

Turning Point Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Turning Point Therapeutics. Turning Point Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics N/A -28.49% -23.82% Turning Point Therapeutics Competitors -2,368.13% -217.09% -31.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turning Point Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Competitors 6423 17358 33766 1352 2.51

Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.02%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.71%. Given Turning Point Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turning Point Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors. Its pipeline also includes multi-targeted drug candidates TPX-0046, a RET/SRC inhibitor; TPX-0022, a MET/CSF1R/SRC inhibitor; and a series of ALK inhibitors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

