Analyzing Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxim Integrated Products and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 3 9 2 0 1.93 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus price target of $62.43, suggesting a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than Atomera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 5.66 $827.49 million $2.43 20.02 Atomera $530,000.00 120.84 -$13.30 million ($0.84) -4.40

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 35.93% 33.82% 15.97% Atomera -2,495.31% -84.04% -77.77%

Volatility and Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Atomera on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

