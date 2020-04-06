Analyzing GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get GN STORE NORD A/ADR alerts:

This table compares GN STORE NORD A/ADR and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN STORE NORD A/ADR $1.68 billion 3.60 $196.57 million $4.34 31.80 NOMURA RESH INS/ADR $4.55 billion 3.07 $464.29 million $0.65 30.93

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GN STORE NORD A/ADR. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN STORE NORD A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN STORE NORD A/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GN STORE NORD A/ADR and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN STORE NORD A/ADR 11.16% 28.13% 9.62% NOMURA RESH INS/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

GN STORE NORD A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. GN STORE NORD A/ADR pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

GN STORE NORD A/ADR beats NOMURA RESH INS/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN STORE NORD A/ADR

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption. It also provides FalCom, an intelligent communication solution for defense and security forces. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, and Blueparrott brand names. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About NOMURA RESH INS/ADR

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. It is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The IT Platform Services segment provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. It is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.