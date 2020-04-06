Analyzing Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) & Mercantile Bank (NYSE:MBWM)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

63.8% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bancorpsouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Bancorpsouth Bank pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bancorpsouth Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancorpsouth Bank and Mercantile Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorpsouth Bank $1.06 billion 1.78 $234.26 million $2.51 7.15 Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 1.68 $49.46 million $2.57 7.44

Bancorpsouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Bancorpsouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bancorpsouth Bank and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorpsouth Bank 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 82.09%. Given Bancorpsouth Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bancorpsouth Bank is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorpsouth Bank and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorpsouth Bank 22.19% 10.65% 1.30% Mercantile Bank 26.69% 10.92% 1.21%

Volatility & Risk

Bancorpsouth Bank has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorpsouth Bank beats Mercantile Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of April 25, 2018, the company operated through 279 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 40 automated teller machines. The company operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.