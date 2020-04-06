Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Masco (MAS)

Masco (NYSE: MAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

3/31/2020 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.50 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $52.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/16/2020 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

3/9/2020 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Masco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

