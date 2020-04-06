Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently:
- 4/2/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 3/5/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
FITB opened at $13.44 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,050,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
