Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently:

4/2/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/5/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

FITB opened at $13.44 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,050,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

