Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

4/3/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $74.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

3/12/2020 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/11/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COP opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 246,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

