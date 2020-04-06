Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post $1.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

