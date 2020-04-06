American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE AVD opened at $12.55 on Thursday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $414.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth $15,423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Vanguard by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 185,022 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth $3,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 101,130 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

