American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AOBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

AOBC stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,535,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

