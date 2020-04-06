AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of AMC Entertainment worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

NYSE AMC opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $236.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

