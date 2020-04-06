Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of AMBA opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.33. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $48,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,188.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $126,483.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

