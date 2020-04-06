Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AWCMY. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Alumina from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alumina from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alumina from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alumina currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.89. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

