Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.10.

AYX stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 215.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.81, for a total transaction of $1,453,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $1,212,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,357 shares of company stock valued at $67,962,372. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alteryx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alteryx by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

