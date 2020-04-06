Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

ATEC opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $202.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 154.10% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $428,500 over the last ninety days. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 29.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

