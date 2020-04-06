Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,061 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

