Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 45,626 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,848,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 364,566 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,768,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33,286.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,028 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PB. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

In other news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

