Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Generac worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $84.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

