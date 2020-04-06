Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Man Group plc increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 829.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 383,498 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of WWD stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.