Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ARLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

